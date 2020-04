ST. LOUIS – It’s the final day on the job for St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar after announcing his retirement in February.

He retires April 30 after running the department since 2014. Chief Belmar, he’s been on the force for 34 years.

Captain Mary Barton will become the ninth St. Louis County Police Chief and the first woman to lead the force. She joined St. Louis County in 1978.

The board of police commissioners is scheduled to meet at 10:00 a.m. to make it official.