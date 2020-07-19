St. Louis police clear protesters from front of City Hall

ST. LOUIS – Police on bikes cleared a few dozen people who were protesting Sunday morning in front of City Hall in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports protesters have occupied the area in front of City Hall a few times this month, setting up camp on sidewalks and calling for the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The latest occupation started Friday night. A small group of protesters who were still near the scene after police left said there had been no arrests, but that police towed two cars.