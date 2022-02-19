St. Louis Police Dpt., St. Louis Cardinals & Red Cross host blood drive

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered with the American Red Cross, to host a blood drive at Busch Stadium today to help with the shortage of blood supplies as hospitals and blood banks across the region face a critical need.

This partnership is to help with the shortage of blood supplies that impacts people from all walks of life. It starts Saturday morning 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. In fact, most hospitals across the nation have less than a half day supply of blood at this time.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas said they’re seeing a 10 percent drop in donations across the country because of the pandemic.

Among many things, the Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood.

If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.

Free parking will be available in the Starr Lot, which is southwest of the stadium, across from Gate 2.