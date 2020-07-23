St. Louis police: Head-on crash involving stolen car kills 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say a crash involving four vehicles — including a stolen car — has left a woman dead. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood, killing 28-year-old Paige Walker, of St. Louis.

Investigators say the driver of a stolen Mitsubishi was speeding when he hit the back of another vehicle, then crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Walker’s car head-on. Walker’s car then hit the front porch of a building. Police say Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the first vehicle hit by the Mitsubishi also crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car. The three other drivers suffered injuries.