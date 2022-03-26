ST. LOUIS—Police have identified the children found dead early Friday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Friday and found a boy and a girl with puncture wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday morning, police identified 12-year-old Paris Harvey of St. Louis as the suspect. They believe she shot and killed 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, also of St. Louis.

The department’s homicide unit is still investigating the circumstances of the case.