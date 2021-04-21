St. Louis police investigate multiple interstate shootings raising concerns for drivers

ST. LOUIS – There is a growing concern over shootings on St. Louis interstates. Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night which is the 9th shooting that has happened on Interstate 70 in recent months. This is leaving drivers on edge.

Police say a teenager was shot while driving on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes near Goodfellow just before 9 p.m.

The 17-year-old was listed in critical condition. The gunman is still on the loose.

Just last week, a woman died after being shot on I-70 near the Madison exit, north of Downtown. No arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities say the recent crime on interstates in St. Louis city and county raises serious concerns and the violence has some drivers scared.

St. Louis County Police said they responded to 16 assaults with firearms on Interstate 70, 64, and 44 in 2020.

Kristen Whitted was shot and killed while driving on I-70 near Olive last year when police said the occupants of two other vehicles also driving were exchanging gunfire.

Whitted was caught in the cross fire and the suspect was arrested.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it does not routinely patrol I-70 in the city. However, the patrol has started periodic enforcement at the request of the city police chief and Governor Mike Parson.

St. Louis City Police say these incidents span not only a large stretch of the interstate, but they have also occurred over a substantial amount of time (seven months).

There is no indication that they are connected at this time.

These investigations are being handled by multiple district detectives as well as homicide detectives who are all in constant contact and share information, as necessary.

Additionally, our Department has been and will continue to coordinate with MSHP in efforts to patrol our highways.

Detectives say investigating highway shootings can be difficult as there is typically a lack of witnesses.

They encourage anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

