St. Louis police investigating early morning homicide in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue.
Police responded to a call and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).