ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Sunday Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill said both schools will be closed Monday, March 9th, after St. Louis County health officials notified the schools that the St. Louis County woman identified as being infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus was the older sister to a student at Villa Duchesene. Both of the schools are independent Catholic schools in Frontenac. Villa is an all-girls school for grades 7 through 12, and Oak Hill is a coed preschool through 6 grades.

In a statement released by the schools on Sunday, the school leaders say they are cooperating with St. Louis County Department of Public Health to mitigate risk and maintain a safe environment for students, staff and the public. Saturday, a St. Louis County woman was confirmed to be as Missouri’s first reported case of having the coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.