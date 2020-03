ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is limiting in-person responses to calls for certain incidents.

They say a telephone system has been in place since 2015 to handle limited in-person contact.

Police say examples include are larcenies, destruction of property, missing persons, thefts or car break-ins if they’re not in progress, and if there are no suspects to pursue.

You can call your local police station, 911, or the non-emergency line at 314-231- 1212.