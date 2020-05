ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for a possible link between a shots-fired call and a shooting victim who fleed the scene.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on Water Street in south St. Louis police say. As police searched the area, they found an overturned car and shell casings, but couldn’t find a victim.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

Breaking Overnight— Overturned car possible shooting —shell casings found near vehicle. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/R6uM0QCeVg — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 21, 2020