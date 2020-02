Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating are murder that took place Friday evening in north city.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of Page Boulevard, located in West End.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police set up crime tape around the parking lot of the St. Louis Fish and Chicken restaurant.