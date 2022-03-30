ST. LOUIS–Police on Wednesday identified the child who authorities say was killed Tuesday night by his 10-year-old brother and also said an adult has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Summit Place Tuesday night just before 7:45 and found 12-year-old Lafrance Johnson inside a home with a gunshot wound. Police believe Johnson’s 10-year-old brother accidentally shot him while holding onto a gun that fired. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who said the gun belonged to her was taken into custody at the scene. Police have applied for a warrant on a count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

The police department’s child abuse unit is handling the investigation.