St. Louis police officer accused of using fake doctor’s note

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has been charged with forgery after authorities say he presented a fake doctor’s note indicating he had to quarantine for two weeks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Officer Ronald Vaughan emailed a workers compensation specialist at the police department on Dec. 1, saying he had to quarantine until Dec. 14.

When informed he had to have a doctor’s note, authorities say, Vaughn sent one purportedly from Metro Cardiovascular.

But an investigator says the note appeared doctored, with some words “blocked out in white, as if they had been pasted over an old note.”

The investigator said he contacted the doctor and his staff, who said they had not provided the note to Vaughan.