St. Louis police officer dies one week after being indicted on domestic assault charges

ST. LOUIS – One week after being indicted on domestic assault charges, a St. Louis police officer has died.

Witnesses said Rashard Lovelace died in the yard of his south St. Louis home. Neighbors tried to help Lovelace but he passed.

31-year-old Rahsard C. Lovelace was facing four counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch report Lovelace was accused of assaulting an officer with whom he was in a relationship. While on duty, he punched her in the chest two times and also put his hand around her neck in an aggressive manner twice.

At least four St. Louis police officers were witnesses.

Saturday night in the south city neighborhood, people remember Lovelace as a nice guy. They are surprised by the charges and shocked he is dead.

One resident said, “It’s sad, it’s very sad. They have three kids and those kids have to grow up without a father, a brand new baby that’s not right at all. I pray for them, I pray for the family.”