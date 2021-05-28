St. Louis police officer suffers graze wound in south city

ST. LOUIS—A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says an officer suffered a graze wound Friday night in a south city incident.
A call for an “Officer in Need of Aid” call was put out shortly after 6pm in the area of Winnebago and Pennsylvania in South St. Louis. The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. A spokesperson says the officer’s graze wound was above the eye, but that the officer was awake and alert.
No other information about the incident has been released.
This is a developing situation.