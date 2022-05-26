ST. LOUIS – A recent arrest leads St. Louis police officers to several weapons and illegal drugs.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared a photo on Twitter of several recovered items Thursday, which include multiple weapons, ammunition, gummies and drugs in bags. The items are connected with an arrest in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood.

One of the recovered weapons was reported stolen in 1978. Police have arrested a man in the investigation, but have not yet announced criminal charges.