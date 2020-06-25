Breaking News
St. Louis police release video of suspects wanted in woman's murder

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating four people suspected of a homicide in north city May 30.

According to a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Grand. Responding officers found the victim, 25-year-old Marcia Brown, and a 30-year-old man whose identity has not been released suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to an area hospital where Brown was pronounced dead. The second victim is listed in critical but stable condition

Homicide detectives are now over the investigation and discovered surveillance of the possible suspects linked to the murder. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

