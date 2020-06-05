St. Louis Police release video of ‘persons of interest’ in retired officer’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police have identified “persons of interest” in the fatal shooting of retired Captain David Dorn. They have released a video to help identify the people.

The retired St. Louis officer was shot and killed by a looter while working as a security guard at a pawn shop in St. Louis Tuesday night. Police say he had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dave Dorn was 77-years-old. He was a captain in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after serving for 38-years.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $45,000 for tip information that leads the police to arrest the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.