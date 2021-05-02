St. Louis police report 5 people shot Saturday night bringing weekend total to 16

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police officers report five more people shot in four separate incidents from late Saturday night into Sunday morning. These shootings are in addition to the 11 people shot Friday night into Saturday. Of all these shootings, at least 2 people have died.

Police say a man was shot and killed at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Cook Avenue. Officers found the victim laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are handling this investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

A little before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were shot in the 2000 block of East Obear. Officers say when they arrived at the scene they found both victims inside a vehicle, which was in the alley.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital. The woman was listed in critical/unstable condition while the man was listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are handling this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Friday at 8:25 p.m. a 28-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim said he was driving on Skinker near Page when he heard gunshots and felt pain to his leg.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday night, a 24-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her buttocks. The woman told police officers that she was on the sidewalk when she heard several loud “pops” and felt pain to her buttocks. She said the incident happened in the 600 block of S. 7th Street.

These investigation are all ongoing.