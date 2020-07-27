St. Louis police say 7 shot in 11-hour span on Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say seven people were shot in six separate incidents on Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shootings happened over an 11-hour span, starting with the shooting of a man just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Other incidents included another in Dutchtown, where a woman was shot in the face and shoulder around 2:30 p.m., and two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. near Dickman Park in the North Pointe neighborhood.

Three more shootings were reported over the next five hours that left three men seriously injured.