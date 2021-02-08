St. Louis police say man’s body found in burning garage

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a burning garage over the weekend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that firefighters were called to the garage in the Dutchtown neighborhood late Saturday night and found the structure in an alley in flames. Police say that after the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body of a 42-year-old man. His name was not immediately released.

Metro police say the department’s bomb and arson unit is investigating the fatal fire.

