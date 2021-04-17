St. Louis police search for murder suspect in March shooting

St. Louis, Mo. – Police are looking for a murder suspect. Dan Rathmann, 63, of the 4000 block of Hydraulic faces second degree murder charges.
Officers responded to the 4000 Block of Hydraulic for a report of shots fired on March 26. They found Craig Williams, 23, in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
There are other four people listed as victims in this crime. None of them were injured.
The Homicide Division responded and is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).