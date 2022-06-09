ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has seen a significant rise in auto thefts year, including a spike in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Police have logged 155 incidents of stolen Kia vehicles and 142 incidents of stolen Hyundai vehicles since the beginning of the year. Compared to this timeframe last year, police reported only 61 and 64 incidents of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles respectively.

Officers encourage all vehicle owners to purchase car clubs to secure their vehicles and to deter these incidents. Car clubs are available for around $15. For more information about the availability of car clubs in the city, call 314-622-4800 or click here.