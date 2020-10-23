St. Louis police seek man who stole phone from dying woman

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for a man who stole a cellphone from a woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk outside Anheuser-Bush brewery.

Police say the incident happened Sunday and was captured on surveillance video. Police say the video shows a 64-year-old woman who had been jogging collapse on the sidewalk after suffering an apparent heart attack.

A man in a red van pulled up to the woman, hopped out, grabbed her cellphone, and then sped away. An ambulance later arrived and took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the woman’s name or the surveillance video showing the theft.