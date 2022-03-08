St. Louis police union upset after officer cited in alderman stop

ST. LOUIS–There’s more fallout from a February traffic stop involving a St. Louis alderman that has parties on both sides calling for an apology.

The St. Louis Police Officer’s Association Tuesday said the officer who pulled over St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro on February 10 on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue has been cited for employee misconduct, citing uncivil treatment.

Vaccaro has complained that the officer was rude during the stop, and didn’t have a mask on. The officer is heard on bodycam video instructing Vaccaro, who got out of his vehicle after it stopped, to get back inside for the safety of both parties. Vaccaro was unable to immediately produce proof of insurance and was ticketed. The officer is later seen on video explaining how to go to court to have the ticket thrown out.

Vaccaro claimed that St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden offered to have the tickets fixed; Hayden said last week that he did have the power to do it, but didn’t. He also said in a news conference that he defended the officer’s actions and called on Vaccaro to apologize for his behavior.

An internal affairs investigation may be ongoing.

A police spokesperson declined to comment on personnel matters Tuesday.

“No matter the outcome of the IAD investigation, this allegation will permanently stain the police officer’s employment history. Meanwhile, the city politician whose obnoxious behavior caused the incident escapes without any accountability,” Jay Schroeder, President of the St. Louis Police Officers Association said in a statement. “I call on the SLMPD to immediately stop this investigation, exonerate the officer and remove any reference of it from his employment file.”