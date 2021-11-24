St. Louis prosecutor drops sex charge against former officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a former St. Louis police officer accused of forcing a pregnant mother of four into a sex act while he was on duty in 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the woman who made the allegations against 53-year-old John Stewart did not show up to testify at a scheduled trial. Prosecutors could refile the charges, which were dropped Wednesday.

Court documents said that Stewart responded in uniform and a marked police car after the woman called in June 2015 to report that her car had been stolen.

Stewart’s attorneys in May asked the court to dismiss the case or bar the woman from testifying because she said in two depositions that she had verbally agreed to the sex act.