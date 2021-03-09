St. Louis Public Library buildings reopen to the public

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Library buildings opened back up to the public on Wednesday, March 3.

SLPL hours for in-person service are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Their hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays are 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Baden, Barr, Buder, Cabanne, Carondelet, Carpenter, Central, Charing Cross, Divoll, Julia Davis, Kingshighway, Machacek, Marketplace, Schlafly and Walnut Park locations. The Central Express location is open 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Curbside pickup is still available at all locations except Charing Cross, Central Express and Marketplace.

Customers can spend 30 minutes inside of the building. Those using a computer can spend an hour.

Restrooms inside of the buildings are open, but water fountains are closed. SLPL said seating and meeting areas are still closed.

Customers and staff must wear a mask while inside the building. Those 5-years-old and older must wear a mask. SLPL said they will refuse to allow a customer inside if they are not wearing a mask. There will be masks available for those that may not have one. Everyone inside of a SLPL building is asked to social distance.

Staff members are screened before their shift to protect others inside the building.

