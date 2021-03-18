St. Louis Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards resigns

St. Louis Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards uses a bull horn to address the group Protest That in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group came to hear from family members who have had loved ones killed and the crime remains unsolved. Protest That has also called on St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to allow a company to fly surveillance planes to aid in the fight against crime. St. Louis has one of the highest murder rates in the U.S., and this year is shaping up to be especially deadly. The city has seen 125 homicides to date. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS– The next mayor of the city of St. Louis will appoint a new Public Safety Director. Jimmie Edwards, the former judge who has served in the role since October 2017, has announced his retirement, effective March 31.

A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson tells FOX2 Edwards alerted her office to his intentions two weeks ago.

In an interview with our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Edwards said he would be going into private practice as an attorney once he leaves his city post.

The Public Safety Director oversees the city’s police and fire departments, as well as the corrections division.

St. Louis has struggled with rising homicide rates in recent years, something he acknowledged to the Post-Dispatch would overshadow positive efforts in other areas.

The corrections division has been under constant scrutiny in recent years, including calls for the city to close down the Minimum Security Institution, known as The Workhouse, and an investigation into the February riot at the city Justice Center in February.

A Task Force recently recommended urgent measures in a report now under review by Edwards and Krewson.

