St. Louis Public School Board to vote on closing 11 schools Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public School Board plans to make a decision Tuesday night that would affect students and teachers at 11 schools.

The St. Louis Public School Board could vote on a plan Tuesday to close 11 schools, including Sumner and Northwest High Schools. Six elementary schools would also close. Those are Clay, Dunbar, Farragut, Ford, Hickey and Monroe. Fanning Middle School and Cleveland Naval-Junior ROTC would also close. The plan would have Carnahan high converted to a middle school.

Last month district superintendent Kelvin Adams listened to reactions from the community. He said there needs to be a solid plan for more students or money in order to keep those schools open.