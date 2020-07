ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The class of 2020 in the St. Louis Public School District will celebrate an in-person graduation ceremony together at Busch Stadium.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams says seniors and families who were surveyed were strongly in favor of a traditional ceremony. He adds that graduating at Busch Stadium will provide plenty of space for social distancing and more.

The commencement ceremony at the ballpark will happen on July 30th.