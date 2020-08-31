St. Louis Public Schools start the year virtually

ST. LOUIS – Today thousands of St. Louis students are heading back to school.

Superintendent Kelvin Adams has approved for the St. Louis Public School district returns to the session 100 percent online.

There will be 20 schools open as Instructional Support Center for the 35% of students who requested an in-person option.

Those students will receive virtual instruction with supervision and meals will be provided. The district will be providing tech support to parents to make sure students are primed for success.