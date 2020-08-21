St. Louis Public Schools test bus drivers for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Even though St. Louis Public Schools will start school 100 percent virtually, school buses will still be rolling for students who may not be able to stay at home to learn online and drivers are getting tested for free.

Families can select a learning location that will be set up in schools where virtual learning is offered. Students can take the school bus to those learning centers.

The city health department in collaboration with Affinia Health Care will conduct COVID-19 tests for about 200 bus drivers. Officials say they are doing everything they can to prevent students from being exposed to COVID-19. A nasal swab will be done in a drive-up method.

Affinia Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melissa Tepe says results should be back in two to five days.

“We know that there are asymptomatic folks out there who do not know that they have it and can spread it and so screening bus drivers and anyone in the community, that’s especially going to be around school children in close spaces is very important,” Tepe said. “We want to ensure that we know of anyone that might be COVID positive such that we can make sure they stay home and we can keep those kiddos safe and those that might be in contact with those folks.”

The free testing for St. Louis Public School bus drivers will be held next week.

The school district’s first day of school is August 31.