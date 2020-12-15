St. Louis Public Schools to vote on closing of 10 schools tonight

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public School Board may vote Tuesday night on a plan to close ten schools.

They held a virtual town hall meeting last week to allow people to have their say. More public comments will be heard tonight.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams proposed the school closings. They include Cleveland, Northwest and Sumner high schools, one middle school and six elementary schools. Carnahan High School would switch back to a middle school.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Clyde C. Miller Academy High School.