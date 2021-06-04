St. Louis pumps brakes on scooters, issues partial curfew

ST. LOUIS– If you use scooters to navigate areas of St. Louis, be sure to check your clock.
The St. Louis Street Department announced Friday that effective immediately, a curfew is now in place for the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods from 9:00pm-8am and runs indefinitely.
The announcement from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office Friday said the move came after discussions with downtown residents and businesses and is part of a “broader effort to improve public safety downtown.”
The city says scooter companies Lime and Bird are “fully cooperating” with the change.