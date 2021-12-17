St. Louis ranked one of best places for Christmas in America

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is ranked one of the best places for Christmas in America according to a new report by WalletHub. The financial fitness website looked at the 100 biggest US cities and found St. Louis to be the 13th best city to celebrate the holiday.

The report says Christmas is one of the most expensive holidays for Americans. The National Retail Federation protects Americans to spend $859 billion this season, the highest amount ever.

St. Louis’ total score was 57.37, the top city was Atlanta with a score of 65.95. St. Louis got high marks for the number of affordable, high-quality restaurants. It also tied for three other cities when it came to most toy stores and hobby shops per capita. Here is a breakdown of some of the metrics:

Celebrating Christmas in St. Louis (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

1 st – Number of Affordable, High-Quality Restaurants

– Number of Affordable, High-Quality Restaurants 42 nd – Average Beverage Price

– Average Beverage Price 18 th – Restaurant Meal Costs

– Restaurant Meal Costs 12 th – Food Banks per Capita

– Food Banks per Capita 37 th – % of Christian Population

– % of Christian Population 40 th – Online Giving per Capita

– Online Giving per Capita 18th – Share of Income Donated to Charity

WalletHub says beyond ensuring its affordability, a successful holiday also hinges on a location’s Christmas-friendliness. In order to determine the best places to celebrate Christmas, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across five key dimensions: 1) Traditions & Fun, 2) Observance, 3) Generosity, 4) Shopping, and 5) Costs. Then each dimension was evaluated using 32 relevant metrics that were weighted.