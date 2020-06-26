St. Louis rapper Huey dead at 31 after being shot in Kinloch

ST. LOUIS – A popular St. Louis rapper Baby Huey was shot and killed Thursday night in Kinloch, according to authorities.

He was 31-years-old.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Maple Avenue.

Baby Huey who’s real name is Lawrence Franks Jr. was originally signed to Jive Records and is best known for his 2006 debut single “pop, lock and drop it”.

Fans through social media posts have poured out tributes, and condolences to the family of the deceased.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area. More details will be posted as this story develops.

Huey was a signed artist best known for the 2006 hit, “Pop, Lock, and Drop It.” @FOX2now @KPLR11 #stlnews pic.twitter.com/Wd6qXlaHsz — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) June 26, 2020

I remember dancing to this song earlier this year while hanging with friends. Fans are reacting to the murder of St. Louis native rapper Huey. @BeingBlairLedet will have more on @FOX2now. https://t.co/koacwEU2ga — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) June 26, 2020