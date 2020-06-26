Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis rapper Huey dead at 31 after being shot in Kinloch

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A popular St. Louis rapper Baby Huey was shot and killed Thursday night in Kinloch, according to authorities.

He was 31-years-old.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Maple Avenue.

Baby Huey who’s real name is Lawrence Franks Jr. was originally signed to Jive Records and is best known for his 2006 debut single “pop, lock and drop it”.

Fans through social media posts have poured out tributes, and condolences to the family of the deceased.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area. More details will be posted as this story develops.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News