ST. LOUIS – Rawlings Sporting Goods Inc. announced has agreed to buy Easton Diamond Sports, a merger of two of the country’s top softball and baseball sporting goods companies.

Rawlings was founded in St. Louis in 1887and is major league baseball’s official supplier of baseballs, gloves, faceguards, and helmets.

Easton is a leading bat supplier to the industry and has long-established partnerships with little league baseball and softball.