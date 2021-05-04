St. Louis real estate inventory in April 2021 nearly half of what it was a year ago

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ST. LOUIS– Houses nationwide are selling lightning-fast according to Realtor.com. In the St. Louis area, a typical home for sale in April spent 61 days on the market. The data came from Realtor.com which just released its April 2021 monthly housing market trends report.

When it comes to price, the median listing price in the St. Louis area is $266,000 dollars. Listing prices are up 13.5% this April compared to last April.

Nationwide, the median home price for active listings grew by 17.2% over last year and reached $375,000 in April. The median listing price of $375,000 is a new all-time high.

So what is the inventory in the St. Louis area like? When it comes to the number of active listings in April 2021 compared to April 2020, they are down 43.9%.

If you were in the market to buy a house last month and were looking for something that just went on the market, the number of new listings this year compared to the onset of the COVID pandemic in April 2020 was up 33.4%.

However, nationwide, new listings are still down 25% from the typical rate of newly listed homes in 2017 and 2019.

And despite low-inventory and fast-selling houses, the median number of days a St. Louis home for sale in April was on the market remained at 61, not changing from the previous year.

Realtors.com says one reason home sales can continue to occur at high levels despite relatively limited inventory is that homes are selling lightning-fast. The total number of unsold homes nationwide is down 21.9% from April 2020.