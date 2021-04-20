St. Louis realtor to compete in Miss Missouri USA Pageant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Miss Missouri USA Pageant is taking place on May 1, 2021. The winner represents the state in the national pageant and the final competition is for Miss Universe.
A St. Louis-based realtor Ashlyn Hoock is graduating from Washington University this spring. This is her second degree, Hoock also has a Bachelor of Arts in the Chinese language from the University of Mississippi. She will be competing as “Miss Clayton.”
The winner in 2020 was Megan Renee Kelly. She is a Marketing Director from southwest Missouri.