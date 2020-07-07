St. Louis region coronavirus cases rising but hospital admissions are down

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in our region, but there is some good news. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force saw drops in new hospital admissions, patients on ventilators, and patients in the ICU.

Missouri reports 420 new cases and now has 1,040 total deaths. Illniois has 614 more cases, and six more deaths. Those six deaths are the lowest one-day death total in the state since the end of March.

No new deaths reported in St. Louis City or County. The city had 34 more cases, while the county had 44 new cases. St. Charles County had 35 more cases and one more death.

Jefferson County, which does not report over the weekend, reported 29 new cases on Monday.

St. Clair County also didn’t update over the weekend but announced 89 new cases Monday. Madison County had eleven more cases and one more death.

In the six counties we track 38 people more have recovered and 242 new cases and two more deaths were reported.