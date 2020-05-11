St. Louis region coronavirus hospitalizations on a downward trend

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is on a downward trend. Hospitalizations decreased by 35 across the task force’s hospital systems from 540 on Saturday to 505 on Sunday. The task force represents the hospital systems of BJC Healthcare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital.

It was another weekend with COVID-19 having a major impact on the St. Louis area as many more cases and deaths were reported. We looked at the latest numbers from Sunday and compared them with the numbers from last Friday morning. We found that just over half of the counites we track on both sides of the river are reporting a total of nearly 450 additional cases and close to 60 more deaths.

Missouri is reporting just over 500 additional cases and nearly 40 more deaths since Friday. Illinois is confirming more than 6,800 additional cases and close to 300 more deaths. The combined weekend total for missouri and illinois from Friday through Sunday is over 7,300 additional cases.

St. Louis County has 208 more cases and 42 more deaths. St. Louis City has added 63 additional cases and 5 more deaths. In St. Charles County, there are 25 additional cases and one more death.

There are 1,575 who had the coronavirus in St. Louis County have now been released from isolation. 817 others from our additional counties have either released from isolation or recovered.