St. Louis region coronavirus numbers are trending down

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports that most coronavirus hospital numbers are down, except for slight increases in ventilator and ICU patients. The latest case counts are also generally lower.



St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is set to speak at the county courthouse later this morning about a new mental health initiative related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the six St. Louis area counties we track reported 54 more COVID-19 cases and only one more coronavirus death yesterday versus Saturday.

Missouri added 111 cases statewide Sunday but reported no additional deaths. Illinois confirmed 867 more cases and 43 additional deaths. This is Illinois lowest single day increase in cases since April 5th.

St. louis reports three more cases this morning while St. Louis County has 31 additional cases. St. Charles County confirms six more cases Sunday. Jefferson County does not report figures over the weekend but through Friday that county had 398 total cases and 18 deaths.

St. Clair County reported 10 more cases and one more death Sunday while Madison County confirms four more cases.

There are 2,478 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now improved been released from isolation. That is unchanged since Friday. Plus, 687 others from the additional local counties we are tracking who also had the virus have gotten better and been released from isolation. That’s the same number since Saturday.