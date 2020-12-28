St. Louis region COVID-19 cases are down but a holiday bump may come

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of COVID-19 cases appears to have crested in the region according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force. The number of cases has gone down slightly but were are still at a very high level. It is unclear if there will be more cases after holiday gatherings.

“We know that holiday gatherings, cold weather, and people coming indoors is a recipe for disaster for the spread of the virus. We have a lot of patients in the hospital right now and so any bump up that we have from the holiday could put us back where we don’t want to be; stretching our staff too thin,” said Dr. Alex Garza.

Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza says that Warren County is currently trending in a negative direction. The only town seeing an uptick in cases are Union, Villa Ridge, St. Charles House Springs, and Ballwin. Most of the other zip codes across the metro area are seeing a decreasing number of positive covid cases.

“The fact is COVID is not going to go away over the holidays, and it won’t leave when 2020 leaves either. We all know what we can do to get numbers down, we have seen the vaccine is rolling out, but it will take time. The best advice for New Year’s Eve is to celebrate with people you live with,” said Dr. Garza.