St. Louis region COVID-19 cases load continues to rise; recovery increases too

ST. LOUIS – Updated COVID-19 numbers are delivering a mixed bag of information about the latest impact of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area. The new numbers reveal more deaths and cases in parts of the St. Louis area but more recoveries as well. Sadly, at least 22 additional deaths in the st. Louis region is being reported in the latest information.

Missouri reports more than 7,000 total cases Tuesday morning and over 300 deaths. Illinois is approaching 46,000 cases with nearly 2,000 deaths. The two states combined for more than 2,100 additional cases Monday with the vast majority again in Illinois.



St. Louis County is now reporting well over 1,000 people who have recovered from COIVD-19. That is up from just over 950 Monday. Just over 500 other people have recovered in other St. Louis area counties, which is up from 468 Monday.