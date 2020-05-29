Breaking News
St. Louis region hasn’t seen a significant increase in cases since Missouri reopened

ST. LOUIS- It’s been more than 3 weeks since most of Missouri reopened, so what has been the impact on cases? There hasn’t necessarily been a significant increase in cases in our region.

The stay-at-home order was lifted on May 4 for most areas. St. Louis County and City didn’t begin reopening until May 15.

Here is a breakdown of new cases since May 4 for some area Missouri counties:

                                New Cases                          % of Total Cases               Avg Increase of Cases Per Day

Franklin               17                                           12%                                        .8           

St Charles            152                                         20%                                        7

Jefferson             63                                           18%                                        3

Warren                6                                              19%                                        2

Lincoln*              35                                           42%                                        1.6   

*Lincoln County added 34 inmates from its jail during this period of time.  It was a one day increase.  Without those inmates, the county only saw an increase of 1 case. 

St. Louis City and County, which have a larger population, were under the stay-at-home order for two weeks longer. Here is a breakdown of cases since May 4:

                                New Cases                          % of Total Cases               Avg Increase of Cases Per Day

St. Louis County          1486                                       30%                                        70.76

St. Louis City                 602                                         31%                                        28.6   

See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.

