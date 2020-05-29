St. Louis region hasn’t seen a significant increase in cases since Missouri reopened

ST. LOUIS- It’s been more than 3 weeks since most of Missouri reopened, so what has been the impact on cases? There hasn’t necessarily been a significant increase in cases in our region.
The stay-at-home order was lifted on May 4 for most areas. St. Louis County and City didn’t begin reopening until May 15.
Here is a breakdown of new cases since May 4 for some area Missouri counties:
New Cases % of Total Cases Avg Increase of Cases Per Day
Franklin 17 12% .8
St Charles 152 20% 7
Jefferson 63 18% 3
Warren 6 19% 2
Lincoln* 35 42% 1.6
*Lincoln County added 34 inmates from its jail during this period of time. It was a one day increase. Without those inmates, the county only saw an increase of 1 case.
St. Louis City and County, which have a larger population, were under the stay-at-home order for two weeks longer. Here is a breakdown of cases since May 4:
New Cases % of Total Cases Avg Increase of Cases Per Day
St. Louis County 1486 30% 70.76
St. Louis City 602 31% 28.6
See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.
- Missouri
- Illinois
- St. Louis City
- St. Louis County
- St. Charles County
- Forecast of coronavirus peak by state
- Chart of deaths in the region