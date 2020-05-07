New COVID-19 cases reveal St. Louis region two different realities

ST. LOUIS – The newest COVID-19 numbers are painting a mixed picture for the St. Louis area Thursday morning. 17 of the 29 counties that we are monitoring in Missouri and Illinois are reporting more cases and/or additional deaths.

Those counties are announcing a total of 186 more cases and at least 24 more deaths from COVID-19.

However, there are a dozen counties with no new cases as of Thursday morning.

Missouri added 186 more cases Wednesday and by our count, there are at least 22 more deaths.

Nearly 2,300 more cases were and 136 additional deaths were added to the totals in Illinois. Illinois now has nearly 3,000 deaths while Missouri has passed 400 deaths.

St. Louis county is still reporting that nearly 1,400 people who had COVID-19 in the county have been released from isolation. 710 others from our additional counties either recovered or released from isolation. That is up 680 from Wednesday.

