ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Region has recorded 909 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Monday, July 13 the region recorded 365 new cases.

Jefferson County has had a massive spike in COVID-19 cases with 99 new in the last 24 hours. A week ago they recorded just 22 new cases.

St. Louis County had 421 new COVID-19 cases, St Charles County has 100 new cases.

With the huge increase in cases, in the last 24 hours just one death has been recorded.