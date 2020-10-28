St. Louis region at a record number of COVID-19 hospital admissions

ST. LOUIS – The Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports that hospital admissions from COVID-19 increased to the highest one-day total recorded in the region. They went from 56 yesterday to 72 today.

There are 390 local people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last week. The total of people suspected of having the novel coronavirus using area hospital beds is now at 513. That is the highest number of people in the hospital since May 13.

The Task Force believes the average of daily hospitalizations needs to be below 40. The region is now at an average of 56. That is the highest average the region has seen to date.

Doctors project that the numbers will continue to climb. The seven day average of hospitalizations is now at 371. It was at 272 just 17 days ago.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is made up from experts representing four major health systems in the region: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital.

The Task Force issued a plea to people on the front lines of the region’s fight against the coronavirus and from those who lost a loved one. They said if we don’t act now, things are looking bleak not too far down the road.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said that area hospitals are at or near capacity in taking care of COVID-19 patients.

“If we continue down the path we’re on right now, if we don’t start listening to science and wear masks and stop gathering in large crowds, things could potentially get much worse,” he said.

Garza usually talks pandemic numbers during the task force briefings. On Monday, he also spoke about the toll taken on doctors, nurses, and victims; he had to fight back tears at one point.

