St. Louis region seeing record COVID-19 hospital admissions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The region is seeing record-high COVID-19 related hospital admissions. The seven-day average is now at 69 admissions. The trend seems to be going up, not down.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports that the number of COVID and non-COVID patients in area hospitals is very high. They say that 85 percent of hospital beds and 74 percent of ICU beds are in use. If the numbers creep closer to 100 percent then hospitals will be at capacity and unable to treat more people.

The region is in trouble according to hospital officials.

We have shattered the previous record for single-day hospital admissions, with 94 patients being admitted on Tuesday.

The rolling, 7 day average of admissions has taken an unprecedented 6 patient jump in one day, and now stands at 69. That's light-years from the under 40 mark they need to give the 'all clear' for our region.

We have now crossed over the 600 patient threshold for COVID positive and suspected patients in local hospitals. We haven't been at that number since the very height of the pandemic, and when government officials had forced the 'stay at home' orders that closed businesses in our region.

For the first time, the Task Force has included hospital capacity numbers as it sounds the alarm on these disturbing and seemingly unchecked trends.

We have admitted 478 patients in the last 7 days.

Over the past three days, we have broken the single-day admissions record twice.

In the first four days of November, 36 people have died in our region.

In the last ten days, 98 people have died locally.

There are now 52 more people in ICU than just a month ago. 71 on October 4, 123 today.

In July, we had dropped the number of patients on ventilators to just 21. As of today, that number has tripled to 63.

Health systems represented by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force include BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital.