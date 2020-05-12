St. Louis region sees decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of people entering St. Louis regional hospitals for care of COVID-19 has steadily declined in May as the region readies itself for the lifting of “stay at home” orders in St. Louis City and County. In newly released data, the St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force noted that the seven day trend of hospital admissions has steadily declined.

Additionally, the latest Task Force numbers indicate the flattened curve of local hospitalizations continues to hold and further optimism in the region that our medical facilities have been able to handle the apex of the area’s first wave of the coronavirus last month. Now that the apex has come and gone, the Task Force hopes continued social distancing efforts in the region, even during reopening, will allow the medical facilities to handle future caseloads.

Today, hospitals in the St Louis region report 531 patients are receiving care for COVID-19, with 137 of those patients in ICU beds and just 94 of them on ventilator care. That ventilator number represents the least amount of people on those units since the numbers began to be tracked two months ago.